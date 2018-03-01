Will Becca K. Be the Next Bachelorette?

Facebook/TheBachelor A promotional image for "The Bachelor"

Week 9 of "The Bachelor" was probably one of the most intense episodes of the current season yet. The drama kicked up when Becca K's ex-beau Ross arrived in Peru to try to win her back, but Becca turned him down and chose Arie. For some, Becca's decision was bold enough to make her the next Bachelorette.

Details about the next season of "Bachelorette" are unavailable as of this time, but rumors are already swirling around that the next to star in the show might be Becca. In fact, fans have already started their campaign for the brunette beauty to take over the franchise for its upcoming run.

As of now, who Arie will choose in the finale remains unknown, but there have been a few things that hint at the possibility of Becca being the next Bachelorette. Last Feb. 25, during the show's "Women Tell All" special, former contender Caroline told Arie, "I know what you did." She seemed so pissed and teary-eyed when she told that to Arie, so many assumed that Arie probably had proposed to someone before eventually changing his mind.

Back in December, Arie revealed in an interview that he fell in love with two women on the show, and it's highly possible that one of them was Becca. "I fell in love with two women, and I didn't know I was capable of that... I didn't know I was really capable of having strong feelings and being in love with more than one person, but that happened. The end was really difficult for me. And I think it's because it's such a huge decision, and it's my life. But I'm happy, and I wouldn't have changed anything," he said.

Arie has had a strong connection with Becca since the show started, so fans can expect Becca to be involved in the shocking events in the season finale. However, while she's a strong contender to be the next Bachelorette, it's also important to note that the Twitterverse is also campaigning for Seinne, who has all the qualities that ABC is looking for in a Bachelorette.