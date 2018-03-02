Will Bobby Lashley Re-Debut in WWE?

Reuters/WWE WWE 2018 draft might happen during the 2018 Backlash PPV in May.

Following previous reports that WWE was looking to bring MMA star Bobby Lashley onto its roster, a new rumor suggests that Lashley has finally agreed to terms with the wrestling company. If this is true, then it might only be a matter of time before fans finally know when the returning wrestler will make his debut.

In recent months, there have been rumors that three former Impact Wrestling talents might sign for WWE. These names include Lashley, Rockstar Spud and Ethan Carter III. Since Spud and Carter are already WWE superstars, many fans wonder when Lashley will make a comeback to the WWE television. It is undeniable that Lashley is one of the names wrestling enthusiasts are most excited to see in WWE again, so Lashley reaching an agreement to return to the company is a huge possibility.

Now, it looks like his re-debut for the WWE is just around the corner. New reports suggest that Lashley has finally agreed to return to WWE, following Ronda Rousey's official contract signing with the company during Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

There are speculations that if Lashley returns, he might be afforded a slot on either Raw or SmackDown Live. Right now, Carter is already scheduled to compete in NXT, and Spud is the new General Manager of 205 Live. If their former Impact Wrestling colleague returns to the WWE, there is no doubt that Lashley might be the biggest star that WWE has ever acquired from Impact Wrestling to date.

Lashley used to be a Champion in WWE, and many believe he is not a far better performer than he was when he left the company. He left WWE in 2008. Since then, he has gone 15–2 in his MMA career and has gone to become a big name in Impact Wrestling. Wrestling fans may remember him best for his WrestleMania 23 match, which ended with him and now U.S. president Donald Trump shaving the head of Vince McMahon.