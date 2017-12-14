Will Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Run For President in 2020?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Dwayne Johnson attended the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seemed to be determined to become the next US president.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen Show" where he appeared with comedian Kevin Hart, the actor revealed that he is "seriously considering" to run for the Oval Office in 2020.

Johnson did not give any additional comments about his plans, but his "Jumanji" co-star seemed to back him up, saying that the world needs genuine people like him.

"The one thing about him is he's very serious when it comes to spreading that love, that laughter and just the upselling of life on a positive level. And if he were to put himself in that position, he would get my support wholeheartedly – unless it comes to a financial dollar, then we've got to talk," Hart stated as reported by Maxim.https://www.maxim.com/entertainment/rock-reveals-he-is-considering-running-for-president-2017-12

The former WWF champion wrestler first revealed his plans to run for the presidency in an interview with GQ. He was asked if he is willing to give up all the privilege of living the life of the highest-paid actor to serve in a public office. According to the actor, "I think that it's a real possibility."

He also discussed it in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, where he said that he is already intrigued with the idea even if the election is still more than three years from now. He also joked about running with Tom Hanks as his partner in one of the episodes of Saturday Night Live.

But even if the actor is still toying about the idea, someone already made him eligible to run for the election by filing a campaign committee on his behalf under the name "Run the Rock 2020" in mid-July, according to Rolling Stone.

The Rock has yet to reveal his final plans to run for the 2020 elections at the moment.