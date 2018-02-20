Will Ferrell-Produced Comedy 'No Activity' Renewed for Season 2 by CBS All Access

Facebook/NoActivityCBS Featured is a promo image for "No Activity."

More new episodes of "No Activity" are heading to CBS All Access.

The Funny or Die comedy series has been renewed for a second season, according to reports. Executive produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, the series joins CBS All Access' recently renewed dramas "Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Good Fight." Further details about the next installment, including its release date and episode count, are still under wraps.

"No Activity" is based on an Australian program under the production of Jungle and broadcasted by Stan. The original was written and directed by Trent O'Donnell, with Patrick Brammall as the lead star. The duo later on developed the U.S. version, which currently stars Tim Meadows and Brammall.

"While the first season pushed boundaries and broke rules, we are confident that Trent O'Donnell and Patrick Brammall, along with their partners at Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, have just scratched the surface and will deliver a new season that continues to elevate this as a truly one-of-a-kind series," Julie McNamara, EVP, Original Content for CBS All Access, said about the comedy.

During its first run, which spanned eight episodes, the series enlisted a stellar lineup of guest actors including Mark Berry, Arturo Castro, Mackenzie Davis, Bridget Everett, Darren Gilshenan, Travis Guba, Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Adrian Martinez, Jesse Plemons, Fred Pohl, Alex Rodriguez, Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons, Courtenay Taylor, Michaela Watkins and Daniel Zolghadri.

Ferrell also made a brief appearance on the series as a dense criminal who has a penchant for tacky outfits. Considering the comedian's strong ties to "No Activity," there's a chance he will be back in the upcoming season 2.

A release date for "No Activity" season 2 has yet to be announced by the streaming platform.