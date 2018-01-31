'Will & Grace' Season 9 Spoilers: Grace Bombs While Selling Bedding Line on QVC

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace Promotional image for 'Will & Grace'

The upcoming episode of "Will & Grace" season 9 will see the titular duo going on TV.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "Staten Island Ferry," states that Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) will have the exciting opportunity to sell their new line of bedding on television. Meanwhile, Jack (Sean Hayes) will have his own problems to deal with when it comes to his intimacy issues. He will find them challenged by a closeted boyfriend.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It previews Will and Grace hitting "the big time," as they prepare to appear on QVC to share their new line of bedding to the world. Will reminds Grace to smile in front of the camera, but she takes it way too seriously and goes overboard with the smiling.

"Not like the clown from 'IT,'" Will warns Grace. He also tells her not to say the word "moist" because it is a word that a lot of people dislike. However, Grace fails at this as well and inadvertently inserts the word into her introduction.

"Do you love your linens? Moist people don't," she says awkwardly and rather loudly in front of the camera. Will is understandably concerned.

SpoilerTV also posted a sneak peek into the upcoming episode. It opens with Will and Jack in the kitchen. Will observes that Jack is particularly happy today and asks his friend why. Jack says that he is happy because things are going great with him and his boyfriend. Will is surprised that Jack is still dating "that married cop from Staten Island."

Will argues that, since Jack has been seeing his boyfriend for a month now, it is time for him to come out to his wife. Jack contends that him coming out would "ruin everything" because it would bring up questions about commitment, and he is already satisfied with a casual fling.

"Will & Grace" season 9 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.