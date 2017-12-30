'Will & Grace' Season 9 Spoilers: Guest Star Nick Offerman Dates Both Will and Grace

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace Promotional image for 'Will & Grace'

The upcoming episode of "Will & Grace" season 9 will see Nick Offerman guest starring as the "Bad Boy of Bread."

The synopsis of the midseason premiere, titled "Friends and Lover," states that Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) will find out that they are dating the same man (Offerman). The revelation will surely be surprising for the both of them, but they will attempt to convince themselves that they are fine with the whole situation.

Elsewhere, Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) will find themselves singing an annoying commercial jingle over and over again. With the song stuck in their heads, they will seek medical attention in order to have it removed.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Will and Jack dancing in the apartment. In the elevator, Jack and Karen slap each other senseless, presumably in an attempt to get the jingle out of their heads. However, it looks like their efforts will be futile as they are later seen sobbing in the same elevator.

It also looks like Will and Grace will be attending a cooking class, where they will meet Offerman's character. Each of them flirts with him, but it is back at the apartment where things get really messy.

"Were you not aware that I was dating both of you?" Offerman says, revealing that the two roommates were in the dark about the truth for three days since they were busy talking about other things.

Mullally previously teased that Offerman, who is her real-life husband, would be making an appearance in the back half of the ninth season. This is not the first time Offerman has guest starred in an episode of the NBC comedy, though. During its original run, he played a hunky plumber whom Karen made out with. He is playing a different character this time around.

"Will & Grace" season 9 returns on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.