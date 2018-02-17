Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace Promotional image for 'Will & Grace'

The upcoming episode of "Will & Grace" season 9 will see Will (Eric McCormack) getting along with Karen (Megan Mullally) due to a shared interest.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Three Weiss Men," states that Grace (Debra Messing) will be shocked and disgusted when she comes to the realization that she has dated three different men from the same family, presumably the Weiss family, based on the episode's title.

Meanwhile, at the office, Will and Karen will find themselves at each other's throats. It is not uncommon for these two to argue, but they will put down their swords when they bond over their shared love of telenovelas. In fact, they love watching them so much that they will decide to produce one of their own.

Following that, the next episode, titled "Sweatshop Annie & the Annoying Baby Shower," will see Jennifer Lopez returning as a guest star when Karen and Jack (Sean Hayes) discover a way to mix musical theater and child labor. Will and Grace will also attend a baby shower that will lead them to contemplate their life choices.

The news of Lopez making another appearance on "Will & Grace" was first reported in January by Vanity Fair. Lopez will be playing both herself and her "Shades of Blue" character, Det. Harlee Santos.

A glimpse of Lopez's guest starring gig can be seen in a recent teaser trailer released. Apart from featuring clips from previous episodes, the trailer also sees Jack informing Karen that he has landed a role on "Shades of Blue." Unfortunately, Jack does not do well playing a dead body as he comes to life to ask Lopez whether she can recall who he is.

As fans may know, Lopez previously guest starred in seasons 6 and 7 of "Will & Grace," singing at Karen's wedding to Lyle Finster (John Cleese). She also recruited Jack as a backup dancer when one of them could not make it.

"Will & Grace" season 9 returns on Thursday, March 1, on NBC.