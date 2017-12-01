'Will & Grace' Season 9 Spoilers: The Gang Goes Back to the 20th Century in Holiday Episode

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace Promotional image for 'Will & Grace'

The upcoming episode of "Will & Grace" season 9 will transport the gang back to the early 20th century.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "A Gay Olde Christmas," states that Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) will all imagine what it was like to spend Christmas in old New York City. They will wish they could have been there in the olden days to experience what it was like. However, the four of them will soon discover that living in the 20th century was not all they envision it to be. The past was not that romantic or accepting of the LGBTQ.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen in a dilapidated hall. The looks on their faces indicate that they are confused. Karen approaches the door, and opens it to reveal the olden days — complete in black and white. Grace is seen sitting with children, and Karen is wearing old garb. Jack enters in the same time-appropriate clothing, though it is clear that his personality has not changed. He and Karen jump up and down as he arrives with big news.

While they are sporting accents and wearing old clothes, they all seem to be doing the same thing and saying the usual stuff. Karen is still very critical of Grace's choice of outfits, while Will and Grace are still best friends. The final scene shows Jack telling Karen that he spent so much time at sea without any women that he learned "to drop [his] line over the other side of the railing."

The previous episode of "Will & Grace" season 9 saw the death of Karen's long-time friend and employee, Rosario, who was played by Shelley Morrison in the original run of the series. As previously reported, fans can look forward to meeting Karen's other employees.

The holiday episode of "Will & Grace" season 9 will air on Tuesday, Dec. 5, on NBC.