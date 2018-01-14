'Will & Grace' Spoilers: Jennifer Lopez Returns For Two Guest Roles

Reuters/File Jennifer Lopez will appear on "Will & Grace" for two different guest roles in 2018.

Reports have it that Jennifer Lopez will be returning to the show "Will & Grace" to take on two guest roles.

"Will & Grace" is an ongoing sitcom on NBC that originally aired for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. A decade later, the show returned for its ninth installment -- with the main characters Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) intact -- last September 2017.

According to reports, Lopez is going to play as herself for one of the roles to be featured this year -- something which she already did back in her previous appearances in the show's sixth and seventh seasons.

On the other hand, Lopez's other upcoming "Will & Grace" appearance somewhat serves as a crossover between the sitcom and another NBC show. Fans will soon watch her appearing in the sitcom as NYPD detective Harlee Santos -- a character she portrays in "Shades of Blue."

It can be recalled that for her "Will & Grace" season 6 appearance, Lopez was introduced in the show as herself with a fictional story that she knew and had grown up with Karen's (Megan Mullally) helper, Rosario (Shelley Morrison), in the Bronx in New York. The singer was actually born there in real life.

Establishing this connection, Lopez did not mind surprising Karen and Lyle (John Cleese) at their wedding with a mini concert where she performed her hit single "Waiting for Tonight."

In season 7, Will's close friend, Sean (Jack McFarland), pursued his dream of being a performer and got the chance to be a backup dancer for J.Lo. Later, the show featured a story about Sean where Lopez paved the way so he could work for another music icon, Janet Jackson.

As of the moment, the details of Lopez's return is still being kept under wraps. But considering her previous guestings on "Will & Grace," it might be in time for another milestone in one of the characters' lives.

Meanwhile, fans are also interested and wondering what situation could unfold on "Will & Grace" that would require the appearance of detective Harlee Santos.

"Will & Grace's" next episode will be shown on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.