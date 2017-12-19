'Will & Grace' Spoilers: Megan Mullally's Husband Nick Offerman Guest Stars in January Return

"Will & Grace" welcomes a special guest star when the show returns in 2018. Megan Mullally's husband Nick Offerman appears as special guest in an episode airing in January.

Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace The cast of "Will & Grace" will be back on air after the Christmas holiday celebrations.

Offerman will play the guy that both Will and Grace dates. The best friends, however, are fine with the arrangement in the beginning but will they really be able to keep at it? Offerman's character, after all, is the "Bad Boy of Bread" and viewers will find out whatever that means when the episode airs on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9:00 p.m. EST on NBC.

The actor is best known for the series "Parks & Recreation" appeared as a guest on "Will & Grace" before. He played a different character in an episode that aired in 2001 and then he and Mullally started dating.

The couple eventually wed in 2003. Offerman told Today that the secret to their solid union is quite simple: decency and patience.

"We're two humans trying to get along, just like any relationship," Offerman said. "So I'd say I get a lot of mileage out of shutting my trap and listening. Compromise always leads to more kissing much quicker than obstinacy does."

Offerman also shared that he visits his wife on the set of "Will & Grace" regularly when he's not tied to work. The actor recently finished filming movies like "White Fang" and "Nostalgia," as well as appeared in the HBO show "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and the Amazon series "Comrade Detective."

Meanwhile, "Will & Grace" is having much success with its revival season. Apart from earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best in Musical or Comedy, the show's ratings remain satisfactory for NBC.

The network's head Robert Greenblatt told Vanity Fair that reviving "Will & Grace" after it's been off-the-air for 10 years could not have been possible if not everyone got on board. Fortunately, the stars of the show did not hesitate signing on along with the show's original executive producers.

"Virtually everybody is back, from the four amazing stars to almost everyone in that crew was on the show originally," Greenblatt said. "More than anything, it's these original creators who are geniuses, who have just picked back up where they left off."

The revival season is actually the ninth season of "Will & Grace." The show originally ran from 1998 to 2006.