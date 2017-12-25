'Will & Grace' Spoilers: More Details About Karen's Past Will Be Unraveled

(Photo: Facebook/NBCWillAndGrace) The stars of "Will & Grace" will don Victorian costumes in its holiday episode.

"Will & Grace" will be digging deeper into Karen's (Megan Mullally) arc when the NBC sitcom returns next year.

Over the show's original run, a lot has been revealed about the four main characters — including the quirky and funny millionaire Karen. Known for her high-pitched voice and crazy antics, Karen has become one of the most unforgettable characters on TV. Much of her backstory has been revealed in the show but it looks like there is still more to learn about her life.

According to TV Guide, an upcoming episode will offer an insight into Karen's past by revealing a huge detail that may explain why she is the person she is today. Viewers will be taken into an exciting trip down memory lane as a familiar face in Karen's life returns. It's still unclear when that episode will be aired.

This major teaser comes just weeks after multiple reports confirmed that "Will & Grace" is heading back to the United Kingdom. Viacom-owned network Channel 5 picked up the acclaimed comedy reboot, which will be aired in January. It will take the time slot in between "Celebrity Big Brother" episodes.

"Will & Grace" has been widely dubbed as TV's best comeback of 2017. In an interview with The Daily Beast, director James Burrows explained why the cast's growth greatly contributed to the success of the revival.

"All you need to do is take a look at that cast and see that they haven't changed that much over the last 11 years except for needing glasses and needing longer to cross the stage because they have creaks in their bones and things like that," Burrows said earlier this month. "Their comic timing hasn't changed."

"Will & Grace" returns with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.