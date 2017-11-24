Will Kobe Bryant Join 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 26? What Derek Fisher Says

Former Los Angeles Lakers star player Kobe Bryant might be joining "Dancing With the Stars" (DWTS) season 26. His co-team member Derek Fisher hopes producers of the ABC dance competition will give Bryant a call.

REUTERS/Eric Miller Kobe Bryant retired from NBA in 2016 and he might join the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" season 26.

Speaking with TMZ on the red carpet, Fisher said that he's heard of Bryant's name coming up in the potential cast list for the new season. He believes DWTS won't have a hard time asking Bryant to join since the retired NBA star is a big fan of the show.

"He and the family watch it," Fisher disclosed. "[Producers] should at least try and call him!"

Fisher was part of "Dancing With the Stars" season 25 but he faced elimination in the third week of the show. During his stint, however, Bryant became one of his most staunch supporters.

"We spent a lot of years working together and accomplished some amazing things together as part of great teams," the Laker point guard said. "So, we'll always have that bond no matter how far apart we are."

Fisher wants his friend to be in the new season not just because of his experience. ABC confirmed this week that "Dancing With the Stars" season 26 will feature an all athletes lineup. The season will also be shorter than usual and there will only be 10 stars competing for the Mirrorball.

Star athletes did well on the show in several past seasons. NFL 49er Jerry Rice (season 1), NFL Cardinals Emmeth Smith (season 3), Olympic track gold medalist Apollo Ohno (season 4) and Olympic ice dancer gold medalist Meryl Davis (season 18) took home the grand prize or the first-runner up in the dance competition.

A premiere date for "Dancing With the Stars" season 26 hasn't been announced but it's potentially happening around spring 2018. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will be back to host the show but the judges' panel, as with the new competitors, have not been announced as well.