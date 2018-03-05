Will Mama June Possibly Marry New Boyfriend Geno Doak?

Facebook/FromNotToHot Featured in the image is June Shannon

With Mama June and her new boyfriend, Geno, getting serious into their relationship, fans are wondering if she's finally ready to tie the knot one more time.

As Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, has finally made public her new relationship with boyfriend Geno, the reality television star is weighing in on the possibility of walking down the aisle once again. In a recent interview with E! News, the mother of four hints at the possibility of marrying her new boyfriend.

"You never know what the future holds," she said. "Right now, I'm very much still in love with him. Very, very happy. I don't see [the relationship] ending anytime soon," Mama June added.

As she continued to dish out on her blossoming relationship, Mama June shared how supportive Geno has been of her especially throughout her difficult times. According to her, Geno Doak had been quite supportive of her when she was undergoing surgery to correct her eyesight and tells everyone that the father of four has been with her through everything.

With Doak having already moved in with Mama June, it would seem like wedding bells aren't that too far-fetched in the future.

While her love life seems to be doing quite well, the same can be said with her remarkable figure. It should be remembered that Mama June had shocked the world of reality TV when she debuted quite a weight loss transformation about a year ago. Thanks to gastric sleeve surgery coupled with excessive workout and fitness, the 38-year-old had managed to shed about 300 pounds. She debuted her new figute on her new reality show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot."

While the process had been no walk in the park for the reality star, she reveals that maintaining her weight isn't at all that easy as well. According to June, her weight now fluctuates now and then but stresses that she will never go back to the way she had been before. Not only that, she proudly says that health has become a priority in her family.