Will 'Personalized Learning' Turn Kids Into Lab Rats?

As education-technology lobbyists persuade policy-makers that "personalized learning" is the golden ticket to academic achievement, parents must understand exactly what this concept is and what it means for children. What they discover should trigger a rebellion.

As we've explained (see here, here, and here, for example), personalized learning means using technology to deliver instruction based on the "needs" of the student. A child will be propped in front of a screen and directed to interact with a sophisticated software program that records thousands of behavioral data points. His physiological data can be harvested via the "Internet of Things," which refers to a connected network of devices, such as wristbands, that deliver physical data to a smartphone or computer.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/news/invasive-new-education-technology-turns-students-into-lab-rats-206409/