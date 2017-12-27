Will Smith Reacts to Rumors of Making 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Actor Will Smith arrives at the 47th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, February 5, 2016.

In a recent TV appearance, actor Will Smith reacted to the rumored remake of his acting debut series "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is one of the classic American sitcoms that still appeal to the audience to this day. It ran for six full seasons and featured Smith playing the role as himself in a fictionalized plot. Needless to say, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was Smith's breakthrough from being a popular rapper to becoming one of the celebrated actors of his time.

For some time now, there has been a persistent rumor that "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" might be slated for a reboot in the near future. So when Smith was a guest on The Graham Norton Show, the titular host asked the actor whether it was possible to see him again on the set of a revived "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Smith jokingly said: "I'd have to be Uncle Phil in that one. I'm 50. Like, 'C'mon, Aunt Viv! I'm 50. I can't go out on my own?'"

Despite Smith's funny but passive response, Norton further asked about the remake and made a reference to a photo the actor shared. In the social media post, the former was seen reunited with the rest of the main cast members of the show.

However, Smith explained that it actually happens annually.

Smith also shared something about his experience on the sitcom: "It was my very first role, and I was very, very focused on being successful, so I learned the whole script and everyone else's lines. If you watch the first four or five episodes, you can see I'm mouthing other people's lines. It's terrible and I can't bear to watch it."

Back in August, TV Line reported that a "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" remake was underway and was in fact in its early production stage. The rumored project was reportedly headed by no less than Smith's own company, Overbrook Entertainment.