William Sandler to Possibly Return as Death in 'Bill & Ted 3'

After three decades of being up in the air, the script for the long-awaited "Bill & Ted" sequel is finally in the works. While details about the third installment in the franchise are still scarce, screenwriter Ed Solomon confirmed last weekend that "Bill & Ted 3" would see the return of William Sadler as Death.

It has been decades since fans saw "Bill & Ted" on the big screen, so it's exciting to know that original screenwriters Solomon and Chris Matheson, who also collaborated in writing the first two installments, are now working on the third film.

Recently, Solomon took to Twitter to suggest the return of Sadler in the franchise. "Bill crushed it as Death. And we laughed a lot writing him in BT3, so let's hope it's something that happens," he wrote. In the first two films, Sadler played the hilarious Death, inspired by Bengt Ekerot's character in the Ingmar Bergman classic "The Seventh Seal." In the film, Bill and Ted were able to win Death over as a friend after beating him for the first time.

With Sadler confirmed to reprise his role as Death in "Bill & Ted 3" after three decades, it is quite amusing to imagine the two titular characters, now middle-aged, hanging out with Sadler's side-splitting character. No wonder, even Solomon admitted that after writing Death into the script, he and Matheson could not help but laugh while writing that part.

Aside from Sadler, also expected to reprise their roles in the franchise are Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who played Bill and Ted in the first two films. Bill and Ted are a pair of guys who use a time-traveling phone booth to visit past centuries and bring back famous figures in history to pass their History class.

"Bill & Ted 3" is still in the writing phase and has yet to secure financing.