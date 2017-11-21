'Winds of Winter' Release Date, News: George R.R. Martin Targets Novel Completion

The waiting game continues for the release of George R.R. Martin's "Winds of Winter." Will fans be in for more disappointments as another year draws to a close without a book, or will the author final complete his novel?

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok George R. R. Martin, author of "A Song of Ice and Fire" which HBO's" Game of Thrones" is based on, and his guest arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011.

Readers have been highly anticipating for their copy of the sixth installment to "A Song of Fire and Ice" for at least seven years. Martin, however, has not given any concrete date for the book's publication. He last provided updates about his writing's progress in a post on his LiveJournal in July.

"I am still working on it, I am still months away," Martin wrote. "I still have good days and bad days, and that's all I care to say."

The author, however, roughly stated he will have a book out in 2018. It appears he's simultaneously completing work on "Winds of Winter" and the first book in his "Fire and Blood" novel series. The author himself can't say which book he'll finish first.

"[It's] hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018," Martin further stated.

Months later, Martin's colleague, Gardner Dozois, confirmed that the author is targeting to complete his pending novels before working on new books. Dozois told fans on Reddit that he and Martin discussed publishing new stories for "Old Moon" or "Old Luna," but the best-selling author could not make any concrete commitments yet since he has to complete "Winds of Winter."

Since 2014, eager readers and fans of Martin's books have guessed the release date of "Winds of Winter." Fans even did some sleuthing and came up with mathematical equations based the author's writing pace and interviews.

The conclusion drawn from these estimates is that the book will likely arrive in store shelves around the summer of 2018. Coincidentally, fans of "Game of Thrones," which adapted the novels, believe Martin will release "Winds of Winter" right before the premiere the television show's final season on HBO.