Reuters/ Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Winnipeg Jets players on the move to block a shot attempt by Nashville Predators Roman Josi

The National Hockey League's (NHL) trade deadline is just around the corner with a number of teams looking to strengthen their arsenal with the season halfway done. The Winnipeg Jets are targeting a top-six forward, and the struggling New York Rangers are hoping to acquire some of the Jets' talent.

The Jets continue to dominate the Western Conference's Central Division with the Nashville Predators trailing behind. The NHL trade deadline is scheduled on Feb. 26, and according to new updates, the Jets are after a top-six forward to join their pool. According to Sportsnet, Rick Nash from the Rangers might be considered by the Jets to join their team as they push their way to the Stanley Cup. The Jets being the top team in the Central Division is expected to be one of the strongest contenders for the Cup this year. There is still no confirmation from the Jets about the players they are considering.

The Rangers, on the other hand, are ranked at the bottom of the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division. There are new reports suggesting that the Rangers are looking into the Jets for the perfect fit to join their squad. The Rangers are in need of a strong forward addition to be more aggressive. There are speculations that the Rangers are looking to make a deal with Jets' left wing Kyle Connor. The 21-year-old who joined the team back in 2016 is a hot prospect among other teams for his versatile ability to score wingers. Connor nor the Rangers has not confirmed any trade talks with the Jets.

Fans of the Jets and the Rangers are waiting for further announcements from both teams about their trading prospects. The 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs is closing in with the Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, and the Vegas Golden Knights on the lead in their respective divisions.