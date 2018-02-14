Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: U.S. Athletes to Watch on Valentine's Day

The 2018 Winter Olympics is in full swing, and this Valentine's Day, all eyes are on the young stars that are about to get their chance to win gold. The weather over at Pyeongchang in South Korea continues to delay the alpine events, but when conditions permit, the skiing and ice hockey events could push through this Feb. 14.

Mikaela Shiffrin is set on her first attempt to become the first skier ever to take a second Olympic slalom champion title, and cement her place as the best skier in the world at 22 years old, according to the Washington Post.

Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon The U.S. delegation of athletes parades their flag at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.

Her debut for this year's Winter Olympics was already postponed due to alpine winds, though, and this Wednesday marks her return to the slopes in only the second time for what could turn out to be five appearances for her, according to CBS Sports.

Fans can watch Shiffrin take on the pressure of being a huge favorite for the Women's alpine skiing (giant slalom) event as media outlets stream the events live at 7:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. EST. The NBC Olympics website will be streaming the event, as well as fuboTV.

Ice hockey fans, meanwhile, will be treated to what could be the most anticipated hockey game this early in the 2018 Winter Olympics. It's the Women's ice hockey match featuring the U.S. against Canada, and both countries have alternated between themselves in getting the gold since 1998, except for that one time in the 2006 Winter Games.

The U.S. contingent is high off a win from the preliminary round series against Russia, as they routed the latter at a lopsided 5–0 record before this highlight match. The games kick off at 10:10 p.m and will end at about 12:30 a.m. EST as broadcasted live from South Korea.