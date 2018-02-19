Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: What To Expect On Day 10, Feb. 19

REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD The parade of athletes during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea

The events continue to heat up at the start of the second week of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

In the women's hockey division, the team from Canada will be facing against the Russian team for the semifinals to determine who will fight for gold against the winner of the semifinal match between Finland and the US.

The Men's Speed Skating event will also take place on Day 10 of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Where Norway's Holmefjord Lorentzen, the Netherland's Jan Smeekens, and Canada's Alex Boisvert-Lacroix are expected to battle for the gold medal.

For the ski jumping event, the representatives from Germany, Norway, Slovenia, Poland, Japan, and Austria are believed to be fighting for the first place for the Men's team large hill competition.

The Men's round robin event for Curling will pit the team from Canada against the representatives from the US.

On the other hand, the Heats 3 and 4 of the two-men Bobsleigh event that will be held at the Olympic Sliding Center in Alpensia. The German team that is comprised of Thorsten Margis and Francesco Friedrich as well as the Justin Kripps and Chris Spring from Canada are the top favorites to win the gold medal for the said events.

Other highly-anticipated sporting events for the Day 10 of the 2018 Winter Olympics include the Figure Skating event, where Team USA's Alex and Maia Shibutani are expected to win the gold medal.

Before their match in South Korea, the Shibutani siblings spoke to Entertainment Weekly to explain why they chose to use music from Coldplay as well as other pop culture references for their routines.

According to Alex, they decided to skate to Coldplay's "Fix You" since they were very determined to return to the World stage after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi because they want to demonstrate a very personal story in their routine.

"Maia and I are very different to begin with from the rest of the ice dance field because we are brother and sister... so, by telling our personal story, a story of us trying to fix ourselves following some growing pains after our initial success in 2011, we had this tremendous year where we sort of relaunched our career in a lot of ways," the 26-year-old figure skater stated.

Winter game fans are also expecting to see the Freestyle Skiing event on Monday, Feb. 19, which will be aired in the US on NBCSN.