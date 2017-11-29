'Wisdom of the Crowd' Axed by CBS Amid Jeremy Piven Sexual Misconduct Allegations

(Photo: Facebook/WisdomCBS) Jeremy Piven, who stars in CBS' "Wisdom of the Crowd," is involved in a sexual misconduct controversy.

CBS will no longer be ordering a new season from "Wisdom of the Crowd."

The freshman drama has been canceled by the network amid sexual misconduct allegations against lead star Jeremy Piven. While CBS will continue to air the complete 13 episodes for season 1, it will not be ordering more episodes from the show.

Last month, five women have come forward and accused Piven of sexual harassment in varying degrees. Reality star Ariane Bellamar initially revealed in a series of tweets that the actor groped her while on set of HBO's "Entourage." Piven had since denied her accusation in a press statement, saying, "I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen."

More women eventually stepped out to tell their experiences with Piven. On Nov. 1, "Longmire" actress Cassidy Freeman responded to Bellamar's claims through Instagram. She said she had a similar encounter with Piven when she was "far too young." Advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby was the third woman to accuse Piven of sexual assault, followed by actress Anastasia Taneie.

On Nov. 13, took a polygraph test to prove his innocence. He said he had never laid hands on a woman's genitals without proper consent, further denying all the accusations against him. The polygraph examiner reportedly confirmed that Piven passed the test.

Having debuted in October, "Wisdom of the Crowd" follows an eccentric tech billionaire named Jeffrey Tanner (Piven). He is desperate to find his daughter's murderer, so he comes up with a crowdsourcing website that could help find the suspect.

The program continues to perform well in terms of ratings, considering its average of about 8.3 million viewers each week. Although the good numbers could be attributed to the show's gripping plot, it may have been connected to its Sunday time slot as well.