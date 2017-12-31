'Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt' Xbox One X Upgrade Patch News: Enhanced Version Is Best for Consoles

The Xbox One X upgrade patch of "Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" has been out for more than a week now, and players on Microsoft's latest console had plenty of time to form their impression of it.

The upgrade bumps up "Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" to version 1.6, as well as adding two settings that can run the game to up to 60 frames per second on the Xbox One X. With HDR support also added in, the game now runs close or on par with the best the PC version has to offer on the fastest home console on the market right now.

The Witcher Series official site "The Witcher III: Wild Hunt" has a few visual and performance upgrades specific for the Xbox One.

As such, the enhanced version of "Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" now stands as the best console version for the game. Running it this way on the Xbox One X is simply the top way to experience the award-winning title, according to Forbes contributor Kevin Murnane, albeit one that comes with a tough choice.

Players that have upgraded to version 1.6 now have two ways of running the game on the Xbox One. One option is called 4K Mode, which runs the game at a "stable 30 fps gameplay" while at the same time running "Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" at native 4K resolution, with the appropriate texture detail and graphics enhancements.

The other option is called Performance Mode, which lets the game dynamically adjusts the resolution between the usual 1080p HD and 4K resolution to let the game run at up to 60 frames per second.

It's a tough choice, given that the game tends to fall short of the 60 FPS mark in the busier areas of the game. As Digital Foundry tested, "Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" drops to the 30 to 50 FPS range while the Witcher runs through the busy city streets of Novigrad or Crookback Bog.

Nevertheless, the patch has been a huge upgrade for Xbox One X fans since it came out on Dec. 21.