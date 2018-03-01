'Witcher 4' Rumors: CD Projekt RED Done with the Franchise

CD Projekt RED It is finally time to say farewell to Geralt.

Ever have the dream to experience the magical world that CD Projekt RED created in the "Witcher" series? To go out and once again explore the Continent and discover the history and culture that lie within? To once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and become a hero? Well, it might be time to wake up because it looks like the Polish developer is done with the series for now.

CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kiciński recently spoke at the Pareto Securities Gaming Seminar and, in that talk, he discussed how they had always planned for the "Witcher" franchise to be a trilogy.

"We can't create Witcher 4, because that was a trilogy from the beginning," he said during the presentation. "No one said that one day we won't decide to develop something in the Witcher universe. But now we're focusing on Cyberpunk and Gwent."

Unfortunate news to anyone that was looking forward to more from the franchise, but at the very least it went out with a bang and did not get run to the ground with too many unnecessary sequels like other popular franchises. Plus, while they are completely different games, "Gwent" is quite popular and will enable fans to explore the world of "Witcher" in a completely new way.

For now, most of the developer's resources are going into developing "Cyberpunk 2077," their mysterious yet greatly anticipated title that is set in a more sci-fi setting. The company has already confirmed that they will be making an appearance at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), so many are hoping that they reveal more information about their newest projec during the event.

"Cyberpunk is our new Witcher 3, but even more ambitious. Our goal is to establish a new blockbuster franchise from the beginning," Kiciński said in the same presentation mentioned before.

Fans are still very much in the dark about what "Cyberpunk 2077" actually is, but it is clear to see that CD Projekt RED thinks very highly of it and is putting a lot of stakes on it as its next big franchise. Will it be able to live up to all the hype?