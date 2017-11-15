'Wolfenstein 2' DLC Release Date, News: First Major Expansion Set for December; More Season Pass Details Revealed

(Photo: Bethesda Softworks) A promotional image for the "Freedom Chronicles" Season Pass for "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus."

Two weeks after the release of "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus," publisher Bethesda Softworks has provided details on the downloadable content (DLC) coming to the game.

The first expansion is titled "The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe" and will be released on Dec. 14. The official description for the DLC reads:

As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through the Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space!

This "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" DLC will then be followed by "The Diaries of Agent Silent Death," which will be available on Jan. 30:

As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate hidden Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas!

The third "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" DLC is titled "The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins" and is currently listed for a March 2018 release only. Either way, it requires players to wait a bit longer than they did for the second expansion. Here is what gamers can expect in this one:

As the US Army's renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, embark on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun!

All three DLCs are bundled in the "Freedom Chronicles" Season Pass in addition to the prologue mission called "Episode Zero," which should be already available to those who preordered "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" or purchased the Season Pass.

"Episode Zero" will give players a first look at the adventures of the "larger-than-life" American heroes whose journey in their fight against the Nazis they will follow in the upcoming DLCs.

In the game, Stallion, Valiant and Wilkins are actually characters in a set of pulp novels that exist in the "Wolfenstein" universe, but thanks to the DLC, fans will get to relive their stories first-hand.

The "Freedom Chronicles" Season Pass for "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" costs $25. The DLCs can also be purchased individually but no pricing details have been announced yet.