'Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus' News, Release Date: Xbox One X Version Miles Better Than PlayStation Pro's

(Photo: Bethesda Softworks) An image from "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus."

"Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" is taking advantage of the insane power of the recently released Xbox One X.

In the next-generation Microsoft console, which was made available a few days ago, gamers can play the hit action-adventure first-person shooter in native 4K at 60 frames per second (fps).

This is the best way to enjoy "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus." After all, it is deemed as one of the most graphically beautiful games released of late.

While drop in resolution could happen when playing "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" on the Xbox One X, the game will still look sharper than what players will get to see when playing it on the PlayStation Pro (PS Pro).

The Xbox One X also offers better texture filtering, which means that "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" players on the Microsoft console will get to enjoy richer detail during particular scenes of the game.

This does not mean that the title does not look good on the current generation Sony and Microsoft consoles. According to Eurogamer, it already impresses on the PS4, PS Pro and the Xbox One and the Xbox One X version just takes it up a notch.

However, the Xbox One version of "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" drops to 810 resolution in 60 fps, which reduces what will be an otherwise impressive visual experience for players. Either way, those who are looking to play the game in its finest, the Xbox One X definitely is an attractive and worthy alternative to consider.

In related news, the season pass for "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" has recently been made available to players. The content introduces new heroes and stories to the fold including Gunslinger Joe, an African-American quarterback with super strength and speed, and Jessica Valiant aka Agent Silent Death, who boasts the ability to crouch and crawl through tight spaces an average person would have trouble squeezing into.