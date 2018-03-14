'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' Update: The Deeds of Captain Wilkins Expansion Available Now

Bethesda The Deeds of Captain Wilkins is the third and final entry in the Freedom Chronicles, a series of expansions for "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus."

The third and final episode of the Freedom Chronicles, a series of expansion packs for "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" that focuses on other American freedom fighters facing Nazis in other territories, is now available for purchase.

Titled "The Deeds of Captain Wilkins," this chapter tells the story of US Army Captain Gerald Wilkins who has been on the run ever since the Nazis destroyed Manhattan with an atomic bomb. Wilkins returns to the front lines in order to destroy the deadliest weapon over made: The Sun Gun. In order to complete his mission, Wilkins will travel and infiltrate the Nazi-fortified Kodiak Island off the coast of Alaska.

Following "The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe" and "The Diaries of Agent Silent Death," this marks the final piece of content that comes with the Season Pass for "Wolfenstein II." While no reviews have come out for the new downloadable content (DLC) just yet, fan expectation seems to be fairly low after the first two episodes.

Both Gunslinger Joe and Silent Death hold a Mostly Negative rating on Steam. According to most of the user reviews, the most common complaint between the two expansions is that they were both short – clocking in at about an hour at most – and that they failed to bring anything new to the table outside of a new narrator and some interesting backstory. On top of that, fans noticed that the episodes even reused assets from the base game which further made people dislike them.

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" came out in October 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. It received moderately good reviews, scoring an aggregate average of 87 percent. Many praised its gunplay, mechanics, and overall presentation but said that it failed to really reach the same levels as its predecessor. A port for the Nintendo Switch is expected to arrive later this year, developed by the same studio that worked on the "DOOM" port for the portable platform.