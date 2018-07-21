Woman Gives Birth Inside Chick-Fil-A; Franchise Will Let Baby Eat for Free for Life

A couple who begged to use the bathroom of a closed Chick-fil-A was let in by a staff just in time for the woman to give birth to a healthy baby girl. To celebrate the extra special delivery, the franchise has guaranteed free food for life and a job offer in the future for the newborn infant.

On Friday, July 20, the Griffin's were on their way to drop off their children with a family friend when things got really urgent for Falon Griffin. The couple had nowhere to turn to but a closed Chick-fil-A store in San Antonio at the time.

Store director Brenda Enriquez opened the door to an anxious Robert Griffin who was supporting his wife, who was obviously having contractions at that point. Enriquez immediately let them in and grabbed some towels to help, according to KSAT-TV via CBS News.

It was past 10 p.m. at the time when the couple banged the windows of the store for help. By the time the manager led Falon Griffin to the restroom, she was already in labor, according to People.

"I can see just the top of Gracelyn's head, just barely crowning, but I knew we couldn't go anywhere. So I told her, 'Sweetie, we're gonna do something great, and we're gonna do it right here and we're gonna do it right now,'" Robert recounted the surprise birth of their baby.

"With two more strong pushes, and using my shirt for a towel, out came Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin," he added.

Gracelyn's birth certificate now reads "Born in Chick-Fil-A," with Robert's name and signature as the attending physician. The franchise, prompted by the unexpected blessing in their store, pledged to give Gracelyn free Chick-fil-A meals for life and a job that she can take up as soon as she turns 16.