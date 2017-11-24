Woman Scammed After Paying $100 For an iPhone 6 Only to Receive a Box of Potatoes

REUTERS/Bobby Yip Apple's iPhone 6 are displayed during a news conference by Customs and Excise Department and the police in Hong Kong September 21, 2014.

Black Friday is a widely celebrated holiday when people can get great deals for a wide variety of products. However, it might be going so well for a woman, who was scammed to pay $100 for a box of eleven potatoes that she thought contained an iPhone 6.

According to reports, the scamming happened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the unidentified victim resides. The woman posted a video of what had transpired and detailed that she had been inside her house when a black truck came passing by with a yellow and red balloon that said "Black Friday sale." Curious, the woman went outside to inspect what the man was selling, and she quickly found that the truck was loaded with a range of high-tech gadgets, including smartphones, laptops, DVDs, along with clothes and bags, among many other things.

The woman proceeded to ask the man if he had an iPhone 6 and was elated when the man showed her one. Slightly doubtful, the victim asked the man to dial the iPhone 6 to check if it is working. According to her account, the smartphone rang when it should and appeared to be in working condition. She then proceeded to ask him how much it would cost and he told her that it would only be for $100 and that it has already been activated. He also told her that the first bill was due in mid-December.

She gave him the $100 bill and the man proceeded to give her an iPhone box. When she got home, she was confronted with a nasty shock as she opened up the box to find eleven cut-up potatoes. The scammer also packed an Android charger, which only further enraged the woman. The video was posted on LiveLeak, and it has a clear coverage of the box's contents.