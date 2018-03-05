Women Are 'Worth It,' Viola Davis Says On Oscar Weekend

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Viola Davis empowers women in her speech at the 11th Annual Women in Film party on in Beverly Hills, California on Friday.

Viola Davis has spoken out for women at the 11th Annual Women in Film (WIF) pre-Oscar cocktail party in California on Friday.

The "How to Get Away With Murder" actress started her impromptu speech at the Crustacean restaurant in Beverly Hills recalling a conversation she had with her daughter, Genesis.

Davis shared that she called Genesis "very complicated." This comment came off as an insult to the five-year-old, but Davis responded that she meant it as a compliment. Being complicated, according to the actress, also means that a person can be several things.

With this, the 52-year-old addressed the stereotype of women being confusing. She agreed that being women could oftentimes feel confusing, especially lately with the stories of sexual harassment that have trended over the past year. The value women have for themselves could be very confusing with everything they go through.

But, Davis continued her speech with an encouraging testament that being a woman — complications and all — is never wrong.

"We're still worth it. With all of our imperfections. With all of our complexities and confusion. We're worth it," Davis said, told USA Today. "This is a year of owning who we are. You either own your story and you share it or you stand outside of it, always hustling for your worth."

"The privilege of a lifetime is being exactly who we are," the actress added.

The WIF, founded by Tichi Wilkerson Kassell in 1973, advocates for women in the film industry.

The event was hosted by present WIF President Cathy Schulman and Oscar-winner Emma Stone. WIF celebrated several women nominees for the year. Stone proceeded after Davis and joked how hard it was to follow Davis.

Several Oscar nominees joined the event, including nominee for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), nominee for Best Documentary Feature Agnes Varda (Faces Places), nominee for Best Original Song Diane Warren (Stand Up for Something), and nominee for Best Actress Margot Robbie (I, Tonya).