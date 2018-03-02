'Wonder Woman 2' Cast News: Kristen Wiig Cast as Villain, Cheetah

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok File photo of actress Kristen Wiig arrives at the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 21, 2015.

American actress and comedian Kristen Wiig has recently been confirmed to be in negotiations with the producers of the upcoming film "Wonder Woman 2" as the main villain.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old "Bridesmaids" actress will be taking on the role of Cheetah, one of Wonder Woman's biggest rivals. At this point, the producers have not revealed much of the upcoming film's plot, but it is known that the story will take place sometime around the 1980s at the height of the Cold War.

Director Patty Jenkins, who was responsible for the first film, will be returning to direct the sequel, with Gal Gadot also returning to play the titular role.

In the "Wonder Woman" comics, Cheetah is the alias of the character Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva, who is an expert anthropologist of British descent. Her character comes from a wealthy and prominent family. She acquires her powers through an anomalous experience with a plant-god who is called Urzkartaga during her exploration in the wild land of Africa.

In the comics, the cheetah god grants Minerva powers that give her superior agility and the ability to take on an anthropomorphized form of a cheetah. Minerva's character was solidified in the comics after she was penned by Len Wein and George Perez.

Given that the plot for "Wonder Woman 2" has not yet been revealed, it is still unclear if the film will depict how Minerva became Cheetah.

It is notable to mention that Wiig has had no experience playing an antagonist in the past, especially since she is recognized for her comedic and dramatic roles, as reported by Deadline.

Wiig rose to popularity after her comedic stints in the acclaimed television series "Saturday Night Live," and her film career was jolted after starring in the 2012 film "Bridesmaids."

"Wonder Woman 2" is expected to be released on Nov. 1, 2019 in theaters everywhere.