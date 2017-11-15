'Wonder Woman 2' News: Director Patty Jenkins and Actress Gal Gadot Clears Rumors Regarding Brett Ratner

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Recent report indicated that actress Gal Gadot allegedly refused to take part in the highly anticipated "Wonder Woman" sequel if producer Brett Ratner is involved. However, director Patty Jenkins and Gadot have cleared up the confusion over the claims in a recent interview done during the premiere of "Justice League."

"Look, there's been a lot written about how I feel and my views about this topic, and everyone knows how I feel about it," "Wonder Woman" actress Gadot told Entertainment Tonight. "And the truth is there's so many people involved in making this movie and they all have echoed the same sentiments."

The comment came after she was asked if her recent claims on Ratner's involvement in the sequel held any truth behind it. Although her statement neither confirmed or denied the rumors, Jenkins, fortunately, cleared up the situation with her comment regarding Ratner's decision to step away from the "Wonder Woman" sequel.

"That whole thing happened weeks ago," director Jenkins said. "That actually had nothing to do with Gal. That was a foregone conclusion. I was surprised by that story."

Six women came forward to accuse Ratner of sexual misconduct. A few days after these claims surfaced on the headlines, Ratner rapidly released a statement, which revealed that he will be stepping away from all the projects he was formerly involved in with Warner Bros. He will not be participating in any projects for an indefinite period of time, at least until issues revolving his behavior are resolved.

Meanwhile, Gadot further expressed her appreciation for the fans' support in the first installment. Despite the controversy with regard to Ratner, the production of "Wonder Woman 2" will continue as planned. The release date has been bumped up from the original Dec. 13, 2019. Instead, it is scheduled to land in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.