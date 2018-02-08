'Wonder Woman 2' News: Gal Gadot to Train with 'Lara Croft' Wellness Guru

Facebook/Wonder Woman Shown is a scene from "Wonder Woman."

Gal Gadot will have a new wellness trainer as a part of her preparation for "Wonder Woman 2."

According to a report of USA Today, Gadot will train under Magnus Lygdback prior to the filming of "Wonder Woman 2," which has been reported to begin this summer.

Lygdback had also trained Alicia Vikander for seven months prior to the filming of the upcoming "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" reboot, resulting in the actress' gaining of 12 pounds of muscle mass.

To recall, Gadot was heavily criticized when it was announced back in 2013 that she would be playing the role of Diana/Wonder Woman in the live-action big screen version of the popular DC superhero character. For many skeptics back then, Gadot was simply too thin and was not suitable for the role of the Amazonian Warrior Princess.

"I represent the Wonder Women of the new world. Breasts. . . anyone can buy for 9,000 shekels and everything is fine. By the way, Wonder Woman is Amazonian, and historically accurate Amazonian women actually had only one breast. So, if I'd really go 'by the book,' it'd be problematic," Gadot said in an interview with an Israeli television show as a response to the criticisms on her physique.

In the same interview, the Israeli model/actress-turned-Hollywood star also revealed that she had been undergoing physical training as a preparation for her then-upcoming debut as Wonder Woman in the 2016 "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." According to the actress, her training preparations then included Kung Fu, kickboxing, swords, jujitsu, and Brazilian.

Eventually, Gadot's hard work paid off, and, in another interview in 2016, she revealed that she could not be any happier with the results.

"Since I've started, I've gained about 17 pounds, and it's all muscle. I feel so much better now. When you feel strong, it changes everything — your posture, the way you walk. I look at photos from five years ago and think, 'Whoa, I was too skinny. It's not cool,'" the actress said.

Gadot earlier trained under Mark Twight, a good friend of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" director Zack Snyder.

Meanwhile, "Wonder Woman 2" is slated for a Nov. 1, 2019 release.