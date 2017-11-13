'Wonder Woman 2' News: Gal Gadot Won't Return Unless Studio Buys Out Producer Brett Ratner

Facebook / Wonder Woman Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in DC Films' 'Wonder Woman'

Gal Gadot is not going to star in "Wonder Woman 2" unless Warner Bros. buys out Brett Ratner. This is after the producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women including actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn.

Ratner helped produce the DC movie as part of a co-financing deal with Warner Bros. through his production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment. Due to the film's massive success, the producer will reap a fair chunk of the profits from it as well as future films.

A Hollywood insider told Page Six that Gadot is saying she won't sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him. The source adds that Gadot knows Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops because the studio can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.

"Wonder Woman" grossed over $800 million at the box office singlehandedly ushered in a new era of hope for the beleaguered DC Extended Universe. This success was mostly due to Gadot's performance as Diana Price which means her absence in "Wonder Woman 2" could spell doom not just for the film but for the DCEU as a whole.

The allegations against Ratner began when Henstridge and five other women accused Ratner of a range of sexual harassment and misconduct. The acts allegedly took place in private homes, on movie sets or at industry events. However, as in most cases, none of the women reported the allegations to the police.

While none of the allegations against Ratner have been proven, Gadot appears to be adamant about her stance. Last month, Gadot posted a message to her Instagram in support of all the women coming forward with their stories of sexual harassment and assault. She was also said to have backed out of going to a dinner during which she was set to present Ratner with an award.

"Wonder Woman 2" is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.