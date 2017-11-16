'Wonder Woman 2' News, Release Date: Film to Hit Theaters Six Weeks Earlier

Facebook/Wonder Woman A scene from "Wonder Woman." Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" may move to an earlier or later date to avoid direct competition with "Star Wars: Episode 9."

Since the success of "Wonder Woman," fans of DC have been looking forward to an announcement about its sequel. This week, it has been confirmed that fans no longer have to wait as long as they had thought for "Wonder Woman 2."

New reports confirm that the sequel to the DC blockbuster will be out on Nov. 1, 2019, six weeks earlier than its original release date of Dec. 13, 2019. As of writing, the new schedule makes "Wonder Woman 2" the only movie slated for release on the said date. Two weeks after its release, two Christmas movies will arrive, Disney's "Nicole" and Warner Bros.' "Margie Claus." Both movies are set for release on Nov. 15, 2019.

Although "Wonder Woman 2" will not hit theaters until late 2019, the project is already making good developments as early as now. Just recently, original film director Patty Jenkins closed her deal to return to helm the sequel, along with writer Dave Callaham, who will work with Jenkins and DC Films president Geoff Johns on the script.

The production for "Wonder Woman 2" will reportedly kick off in the summer of next year. As for its plot, several reports claim that the film will be set in the 1980s and will feature Diana of Themyscira dealing with a new deadly Russian threat.

Because of the rumored 1980's setting of the upcoming film, there are speculations that many of the characters from the World War I period of "Wonder Woman" might return for the sequel, including Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Some also speculate that the sequel will end with present-day scenes of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), just like the first film which showed the character working as an antiquities dealer in a museum in Paris.

Fans of Wonder Woman will see her back in action in "Justice League," which will hit theaters on Nov. 17.