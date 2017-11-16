'Wonder Woman 2' News, Release Date: Gal Gadot Won't Sign Up for Sequel Unless Warner Bros. Cuts Ties with Brett Ratner

Facebook/Wonder Woman A scene from "Wonder Woman." Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" may move to an earlier or later date to avoid direct competition with "Star Wars: Episode 9."

Over the weekend, reports about Gal Gadot refusing to portray the titular character in "Wonder Woman 2" came out. According to reports, Gadot said she wouldn't sign on for the sequel unless Warner Bros. cuts ties with producer Brett Ratner from the project.

Recently, it was reported that Gadot walked out of a ceremony honoring Ratner due to the sexual harassment allegations against the producer. Despite the accusations, however, he remains a part of the RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which raked in a lot of money from the success of "Wonder Woman."

Addressing the issue, Warner Bros. denied earlier this week that Gadot made such demands. The actress is reportedly taking a strong stand on sexual harassment in Hollywood, so she would not want her hit "Wonder Woman" franchise to benefit a man like Ratner. However, the studio debunked claims that Gadot is giving them an ultimatum.

When the scandal involving Ratner came out, Warner Bros. was the first to drop Ratner publicly. It remains to be seen if the studio will still have ties with RatPac-Dune Entertainment for "Wonder Woman 2," where Ratner is one of the major stakeholders.

If the entertainment company will partner with Warner Bros. for the sequel, that means Ratner will still be able to make money from the upcoming big titles, including "Wonder Woman 2," "Justice League," and "Flashpoint." There are speculations that Warner Bros. cannot afford to lose Gadot, so it might cut its ties with RatPac-Dune Entertainment altogether just to keep Gadot onboard. However, that remains to be seen.

Earlier this November, six women accused Ratner of sexually harassing them. Since they came forward, several other women have followed suit. One crew member of "X-Men: Last Stand" even claimed that the producer told her that he wanted to have sex with her while on the set of the film.

"Wonder Woman 2" is set for release on Nov. 1, 2019.