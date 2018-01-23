'Wonder Woman 2' News: Sequel to be the First Movie to Adopt PGA's New Sexual Harassment Policy

Facebook/Wonder Woman Shown is a scene from "Wonder Woman" featuring Gal Gadot's Diana and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor characters.

While "Wonder Woman 2" has not yet entered production, it is already certain that it will be the first Hollywood movie to adopt the new sexual harassment policy from the Producers Guild of America (PGA).

It was announced at the recently concluded PGA Awards that "Wonder Woman 2" will be the first Hollywood movie to adopt the organization's policies on sexual harassment. For many, the announcement was simply fitting as, after all, many of the victims of sexual harassment in the film industry are women, and "Wonder Woman 2" is another upcoming movie about women empowerment.

It was on Friday last week when the PGA revealed its new anti-sexual harassment policy. With the new policy, the organization hopes that sexual harassment at the workplace can be deterred.

"While the PGA is a voluntary membership organization, the PGA's Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines are sanctioned as best practices for our members. The PGA is indebted to Time's Up as a resource in creating our protocols. We will continue to work with them, the industry-wide Commission led by Anita Hill, and other organizations in our community until sexual harassment is eliminated from the entertainment workplace," goes the announcement of the new policy.

To recall, it was reported late last year that Gal Gadot had refused to sign up for "Wonder Woman 2" as long as Warner Bros had a connection with producer Brett Ratner. While Ratner helped finance the first "Wonder Woman" movie and benefited from its commercial success, it was revealed that he, too, was involved sexual harassment cases following the explosion of the report accusing Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein being involved in multiple sexual exploitation incidents.

According to an incognito source, Gadot, being a tough and principled woman, just like her Diana/Wonder Woman role, knew exactly that the best way to clip the wings of people like Bretner is to hit their money-making abilities. After all, reportedly, Gadot was confident that, in the end, Warner Bros would side with her.

"They can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women," the source said.

Meanwhile, "Wonder Woman 2" is slated for a Nov. 1, 2019 release.