'Wonder Woman 2' Release Date Cast News: Kristen Wiig Signs Up To Play Cheetah

Facebook/Wonder Woman Gal Gadot will work with Kristen Wiig in 'Wonder Woman 2'

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins officially confirmed that "Saturday Night Live" star Kristen Wiig will play the villainous role of Cheetah in the sequel of "Wonder Woman."

Fans of DC Comics know that Cheetah is one of the greatest nemesis of Wonder Woman, portrayed by Gal Gadot. According to Entertainment Weekly, the female character looks like the feline animal because of her spots, tail, and sharp claws. She also mimics the animal's strength and agility.

But unlike Batman's Catwoman who only dresses like a cat, Wonder Woman's enemy is a real cat woman.

News about Wiig's possibility of taking on the role was first reported in late February, but the confirmation was just recently released by Jenkins on Twitter.

"Yes! It's true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!!" the film director said in her post.

Jenkins also told Entertainment Weekly in a previous interview that the events of the sequel will take place in America. "The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right," Jenkins said. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."

While Wonder Woman/Diana Prince lost her boyfriend, Chris Pine's character Steve Trevor, in the first installment of the movie franchise, the film director also told Variety in a podcast that the upcoming sequel will still have a romantic plot. According to Jenkins, the new film will have a "great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I'm so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie."

The production for "Wonder Woman 2" is expected to start this year, while the film's release date is set for Nov. 1, 2019.