'Wonder Woman 2' Rumors: Circe to be the Main Villain

Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" may feature Circe as the main villain.

The working title for "Wonder Woman 2" has been revealed, and it has given rise to speculations as to who the villain will be in the sequel.

According to sources, the "Wonder Woman" sequel is supposedly titled "Magic Hour." While it is unclear why the upcoming project is titled as such, it has given rise to speculations that the sequel may feature Circe as the main villain. After all, of all the Wonder Woman villains featured in the comic books, Circe is regarded as one of the strongest because of her powerful magic. While it is unclear whether it will really be the case, some believe that Circe will be a worthy opponent for Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the sequel as their respective powers are almost on the same level of intensity.

On the other hand, some suspect that "Magic Hour" may not be a suggestion of who "Wonder Woman's" main villain will be as it may just be an appropriate reference to the sequel. With many considering the first "Wonder Woman" movie magical, "Magic Hour" may be an appropriate working title for the sequel, indeed.

As of this writing, plot details about "Wonder Woman 2" remain scarce, although it was rumored last year that it may have another period setting. While the first movie made use of World War 1 as its time setting, the sequel, allegedly, will be set in the 1980s as it will tackle the Cold War between the U.S. and the then USSR. However, without any official announcement that it will be the case, fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now.

"Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen. We just see her origin story. But there's so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there's so much material and so many ways and I'm psyched about it," Gadot, said in an interview, suggesting that there are a lot of possible stories that can be used in the sequel.

"Wonder Woman 2" is slated for a November 2019 release.