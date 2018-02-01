'Wonder Woman 2' Rumors: Sequel to Begin Production in England this Summer

Facebook/Wonder Woman Shown is a scene from "Wonder Woman." Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" will employ the Cold War in the 1980s as its backdrop.

"Wonder Woman 2" is rumored to begin its principal photography in England this summer.

Patty Jenkins is said to be soon back behind the grinding cameras as rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" is set to begin filming at the sound stages of Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden. After all, the first "Wonder Woman" movie, "Justice League" and "The Dark Knight" also utilized the said sound stages during their respective productions.

Despite "Wonder Woman 2" possibly entering its principal photography this summer, a lot of details about the movie remain under wraps, including its backdrop and period setting. While there were rumors last year claiming that the movie will employ the Cold War era between the U.S. and then USSR governments during the 1980s, it is unclear whether it will really be the case or not.

What is certain at this point in time, though, is that the sequel will be different from the first movie. In an interview with Jenkins last month, the director said that, while the first "Wonder Woman" followed Diana's (Gal Gadot) journey into becoming Wonder Woman, Jenkins said that fans can expect the sequel to tackle the superhero's other facets.

"We're actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it's its own movie completely, so it's not 'two' to us. It's an entirely new adventure together that we couldn't be luckier (to do)," Jenkins told Entertainment Tonight in an interview last month.

"Wonder Woman" was released in June last year, and became the DCEU's (DC Extended Universe) highest-grossing movie in terms of domestic box-office by far, thanks to the $412,563,408 it raked in.

Apart from setting box-office records, the movie also fell in the good graces of the critics, earning the distinction as one of the best superhero movies of all time.

Meanwhile, "Wonder Woman 2" is slated for a Nov. 1, 2019, release.