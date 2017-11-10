'Wonder Woman 2' Rumors: Sequel to Reveal Diana's Activities Prior to her Appearance in 'Batman v Superman'

Facebook/Wonder Woman

As Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) said in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" that she had turned herself back from humanity 100 years prior to the events in the aforementioned movie, it is now speculated that "Wonder Woman 2" will tackle what the Amazonian Warrior Princess had been doing after the events in "Wonder Woman."

While promoting the upcoming "Justice League" last month, Gadot admitted that "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's" portrayal of Wonder Woman as a superheroine who abandoned mankind due to her disappointment in them was a mistake. According to the actress, it was eventually realized that there was no way for Wonder Woman to turn her back on mankind as, to begin with, they were the reason why she decided to leave her home island paradise of Themyscira.

"The reason why she left the island was because she wanted to make their lives better and safer. They are her calling," Gadot said.

In another "Justice League" event held in London last week, Gadot was asked what Wonder Woman may have been doing during the 100-year gap between the present times and the conclusion of the superheroine's solo movie, which was set in World War 1. While the actress did not go into details, she said that Wonder Woman has continued doing things expected of a superheroine.

"What is clear is that, whether or not Wonder Woman was out there or incognito, she was always very involved. She was always very active in Man's World. And she was always acting to save and to help and to better the world. That's all I can tell you," Gadot explained.

As "Justice League" is not expected to shed light on what the activities of Wonder Woman after the World War 1, it is now speculated that the Amazonian Warrior Princess' activities in last 100 years will be tackled in "Wonder Woman 2." After all, it is strongly rumored that the sequel to what is now considered as the highest-grossing superhero origin movie will have another period setting, which can either be World War 2 or the Cold War between the U.S. and the USSR in the '80s.

Will "Wonder Woman 2" really shed light on what Diana had been doing after World War 1? What had been she doing all along prior to her appearance in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice?"

Find out when "Wonder Woman 2" hits the theaters in December 2019.