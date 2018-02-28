'Wonder Woman 2' Rumors: Will Cheetah Be the Villain in the Upcoming Sequel?

Facebook/WonderWomanMovie Gal Gadot as Diana in the beach battle scene in "Wonder Woman."

Has the new villain in "Wonder Woman 2" been revealed? The sequel is now heading into production and new reports suggest that the upcoming film will find Wonder Woman battling against Cheetah.

The first "Wonder Woman" movie opened in theaters last year and turned out to be one of DC Films and Warner Bros.' most successful collaborations. It was not only the crowning achievement of the DC Extended Universe but was also one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2017. Given its success, it did not come as a surprise when both studios announced that a sequel to the first movie was in the works and would head into production soon.

With "Wonder Woman 2" heading into production in a few months, new details have emerged about the project in recent weeks. One of them is regarding the film's villain, Cheetah. A source has revealed that "Wonder Woman 2" will follow Diana Prince as she reunites with Steve Trevor to take on the now-dissolved Soviet Union. Set in the 1980's, the film will reportedly feature Cheetah as the new villain.

Barbara Ann Minerva is the third woman to inherit the Cheetah mantle in the history of DC Comics. The character became Cheetah after Urzkartaga cursed her and turned her into a humanoid cat creature with superhuman strength and speed.

As of now, neither DC Films nor Warner Bros. has confirmed the storyline of the sequel, so there is no assurance yet that Cheetah will be Wonder Woman's new adversary. With reports about Cheetah's involvement in the sequel surfacing, however, some reports also suggest that Warner Bros. has tried offering Emma Stone the role, but the actress has allegedly declined.

"Wonder Woman" followed the female superhero as she took her first trip to man's world during World War I. In the film, she was able to take down a number of villains, including General Erich Ludendorff, the God of War, Ares, as well as Doomsday and Steppenwolf.

"Wonder Woman 2" is slated for release on Nov. 1, 2019.