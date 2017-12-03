(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman.

Patty Jenkins is shooting for the perfect balance between freshness and familiarity in Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) highly anticipated next solo adventure.

This is what the director teased during her appearance in Variety's Playback podcast:

I feel like it's just the right amount the same world of Wonder Woman as the first movie while being a completely different story that tackles something very different but very similarly singular. One story.

One way to do that is to bringing what worked in the first "Wonder Woman" film, the only one in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) hailed as a complete success, to the sequel:

It's really still going to other values of hers, and a similar formula insofar as making a great, enjoyable fun movie but that ultimately in its third act turns some very big issues, and a very big experience that will aim to have slightly more weight and profundity than it has to have. Because that's a formula that I really like, and I like the idea of taking somebody on a very solid, great journey but that arrives at a bigger question being answered. So it's like that but because she is Wonder Woman and she's here now and she's fully developed, it's got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I'm so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie.

Some interpreted this comment as Diana getting a new love interest in "Wonder Woman 2," but Jenkins took to Twitter to clarify that her remarks were misinterpreted.

She made an example of an article by Collider (which has since been corrected) that featured a headline teasing a "new love story" for the hero.

Quite a few people, including this headline, seem to be completely misunderstanding or making some pretty false assumptions based on one of many vague quotes I made about something I can't say ANYTHING about. Just wait. ;) https://t.co/rJU3CbKTwc — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2017

But p.s. still enjoyed the article, and don't blame the writer for the assumptions that follow. https://t.co/66Grx8SjXb — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2017

The "Wonder Woman" sequel is not hitting the theaters until November 2019 so it is unlikely for specifics about the film to be revealed this early. While Jenkins undoubtedly has her plans about the film, the director makes sure to set expectations.

That being said, there is no word yet on what era "Wonder Woman 2" will take place in although Jenkins has said in the past that she is interested in making another period film out of it.