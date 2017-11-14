'Wonder Woman 2' Update: Gal Gadot Not Starring in Sequel Because of Brett Ratner?

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has two other potential film work lined up, "Ruins" and "Deeper."

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has allegedly claimed that she will not be starring the film's sequel if producer Brett Ratner is involved in the subject after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple actresses. Furthermore, a new release date for "Wonder Woman 2" has been announced.

"Brett made a lot of money from the success of 'Wonder Woman,' thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now Gadot is saying she won't sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him," a source told Page Six. "She's tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet."

Gadot and Ratner's representatives have yet to respond for comment, but further reports reveal that Warner Bros. has denied the claims of the source. Ratner's company, RatPac Dune, is not in any responsibility to finance the sequel as their commitment with Warner Bros. is set to end on April 20. Furthermore, Ratner is not listed as "Wonder Woman 2" producer.

Regardless, Gadot has since posted on her social media that she is in any form of sexual harassment and bullying, while simultaneously encouraging fans to stand together against the evildoers.

Meanwhile, the release date of "Wonder Woman 2" has been moved to Nov. 1, 2019, as compared to its original landing which was set for Dec. 13 of the same year. The sequel is expected to land in theaters before the next "James Bond" installment in order to solidify its position in the box office.

For the fans eager to see Gadot's Wonder Woman gracing the theaters, "Justice League" is set to be released on Nov. 17, and it is expected to be a massive success for DC, who has been notably behind Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).