Facebook/Wonder Woman "Wonder Woman" now holds the record of being the highest-grossing superhero origin movie of all times.

After it was thought that the highly anticipated "Wonder Woman 2" would provide Diana/Wonder Woman a new love interest, Patty Jenkins has clarified that it may not exactly be the case.

In a recent social media post, the "Wonder Woman" director said that she had been misquoted in an interview, where she teased what fans can expect from "Wonder Woman 2."

"So it's like that but because she is Wonder Woman and she's here now and she's fully developed. It's got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I'm so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie," goes a portion of Jenkins' statement in an interview last week.

However, according to the "Wonder Woman" director, people have been having wrong assumptions about what she said. While she claimed that she enjoyed the article, she could not help but point out that people, including the writer of the article in reference, had been making false assumptions.

Despite saying that some people had been drawing false assumptions from her earlier statement, though, Jenkins did not go to clarify what exactly she meant by what she said in the interview. Instead, the now-highest paid female Hollywood director just told her social media followers to just wait.

Meanwhile, nothing is much known how the story of "Wonder Woman 2" will pan out. While there are rumors claiming that the sequel will have another period setting as, allegedly, it will be set in the 1980s, specifically during the Cold War period between the USA and the then-USSR, it is unclear whether it will really be the case.

With "Wonder Woman 2" slated for a Nov. 1, 2019 release date, it goes without saying that fans will have to wait for a little less than two years before all rumors and speculations attached to it can be confirmed.