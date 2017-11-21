'Wonder Woman 2' Updates: Gal Gadot Wants Sequel to Tackle Diana's Core Values

Facebook/Wonder Woman Shown is a scene from "Wonder Woman." It is speculated that the movie's sequel will be set during the Cold War between the U.S. and USSR.

While it is likely for the already announced "Wonder Woman 2" to shed light on what Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) had been doing after the World War 1 until her return to action in the modern times as featured in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," it may also highlight some of the core values that the female DC superhero upholds.

With the currently showing "Justice League" underperforming at the box-office, some believe that the future of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) is in jeopardy, which means that the earlier announced movies may be canceled. In fact, according to some sources on Reddit, Warner Bros executives are so mad at themselves that they even want to cancel the post-production of "Aquaman" and the filming of "Shazam."

Given the commercial and critical success of "Wonder Woman," though, it is unlikely for Warner Bros to scrap the planned movie sequel. Being the highest-grossing DCEU movie, canceling its sequel would be killing the goose that lays golden eggs, so to speak.

When "Wonder Woman 2" was announced some months ago, rumors claiming that it would use the Cold War between the U.S. and the then USSR as its period setting started circulating online. Although this has yet to be confirmed, one thing is certain: Gadot wants the sequel to tackle the values that her Wonder Woman role adheres to.

"So many journeys she can experience. She has so many beautiful values. Each chapter is about different values of Wonder Woman. I think that could be really awesome. It's like the Wonder Woman bible," Gadot said in a recent interview.

Since Gadot recently grabbed headlines after she threatened not to do "Wonder Woman 2" if it would still involve producer Brett Ratner, who co-financed "Wonder Woman" via his RatPac Dune Entertainment company and has been recently accused to have been involved in sexual harassment cases, fans can only wonder if "Wonder Woman 2" will feature Diana being adamant against sexual misconduct at the workplace as one of her values.

"Wonder Woman 2" is slated to hit the theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.