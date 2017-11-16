'Wonder Woman 2' Updates: Warner Bros. Moves Sequel's Release to an Earlier Date

Facebook/Wonder Woman "Wonder Woman" now holds the record of being the highest-grossing superhero origin movie of all times.

Warner Bros has moved the release date of "Wonder Woman 2" a month earlier than its original schedule.

While fans got excited when it was announced that "Wonder Woman 2" would hit the theaters in December 2019, it was eventually replaced with worry when "Star Wars: Episode 9" moved its release date to the week after the original release date of the Gal Gadot-starrer sequel. After all, although the two movies will not be directly pitted against each other, "Star Wars Episode 9" is perceived to affect the box-office performance of "Wonder Woman 2," given the box-office might of the "Star Wars" franchise.

As expected by some entertainment pundits, Warner Bros has decided to move the release date of the sequel to the Gal Gadot-starrer. Although some suspected that the studio would delay "Wonder Woman 2's" release date to summer of 2020, it has been announced recently that the sequel will arrive in the theaters a month earlier than originally scheduled. Hence, instead of hitting the theaters on Dec. 20, 2019, "Wonder Woman 2" is now slated to arrive on Nov. 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, Gadot has recently confirmed in an interview that "Wonder Woman 2" will not have any ties with Brett Ratner, who co-financed "Wonder Woman" through his Rat Pac Dune company. While Gadot declared that she would not proceed with "Wonder Woman 2" unless Warner Bros cuts its ties with Retner, who is one of the many big names in Hollywood accused of sexual harassment recently, the actress revealed that the decision not to have Retner involved in the sequel happened even before her stance surfaced online.

"At the end of the day, a lot has been written about my views and the way that I feel, and everyone knows the way that I feel because I'm not hiding anything. But the truth is, there's so many people involved in making this movie, and they all echoed the same sentiments. You know what I mean? So, everyone knew what was the right thing to do. But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because it was already done before this article came out," Gadot explained.