'Wonder Woman 2' Will Be 'Totally Different' From First Film According To Director

Facebook/Wonder Woman Movie Gal Gadot as Diana in the beach battle scene in "Wonder Woman."

With its predecessor being the only film from the DC Extended Universes to fare well with critics and fans alike, "Wonder Woman 2" has become the most anticipated film in the franchise. Director Patty Jenkins recently talked about the highly-anticipated sequel, teasing that it will be a "totally different" film.

Earlier this week at the Palm Springs Film Festival, Jenkins briefly discussed her vision for the anticipated DCEU movie. According to her, she plans on making it a separate film rather a full-blown sequel.

"We're actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it's its own movie completely, so it's not 'two' to us," Jenkins told Entertainment Tonight. "It's an entirely new adventure together that we couldn't be luckier"

In addition to expressing her desire to make a completely standalone "Wonder Woman 2," Jenkins also teased the possible appearance of Lynda Carter who starred in the 1970s TV series "Wonder Woman." According to her, they tried to get Carter into the first film but were not able to due to scheduling issues.

"Lynda is one of the dearest people to us, has been a great mentor and dear friend. And we actually desperately tried to get her in the first one and we had the scheduling that couldn't work, so she's always been a part of our Wonder Woman family," she revealed. "We won't say anything yet, but we certainly — there's no lack of trying."

Filming for the film is set to kick off later this year. At the moment, not much is known about the upcoming sequel but it's probably safe to say it will take place during the end of the Cold War in the 1980s.

"Wonder Woman 2" is set to hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.