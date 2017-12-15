'Wonder Woman' Fans Start Online Petition to Include Patty Jenkins Among Best Director Nominees

Facebook/Wonder Woman "Wonder Woman" now holds the record of being the highest-grossing superhero origin movie of all times.

Following "Wonder Woman's" Golden Globes snub, fans of the hit DC movie have started an online petition to include it in the nominations. The award-giving body announced earlier this week the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes, and many were surprised when "Wonder Woman" failed to get nominations despite its record-breaking box office performance.

One of the nominations currently being petitioned is that of director Patty Jenkins, who did not get nominated for Best Director despite her incredible work on the film. Nominations in the said category only include Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water," Martin McDonagh for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Christopher Nolan for "Dunkirk," Ridley Scott for "All the Money in the World" and Steven Spielberg for "The Post."

Although the nominated directors are deemed worthy nominees, fans were quick to notice that no female directors got nominated in the category, including Jenkins. Hence, they started an online petition pleading the Hollywood Foreign Press to revisit the nominations made and include Jenkins in the category.

A section of their official statement on the petition reads: "In an industry with glaring gender disparities, the Golden Globes ought to honor women who have gone above and beyond to cultivate success. The roadblocks women face in an industry dominated by male decision makers are not to be ignored, and the success of the film proved that Jenkins is an artisan who can move audiences to places of awe, tears and inspiration."

"Wonder Woman" raked in $103 million on its opening weekend, going past the $400-milion mark domestically and beating out "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

As of this writing, the petition is only short by less than 1,000 to reach its target of 7,000 signatures. It remains to be seen if this petition will reach the Hollywood Foreign Press.