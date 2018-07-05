World Cup 2018: England's Win Over Colombia a 'Monumental Robbery,' Diego Maradona Says

Team England fans were absolutely ecstatic Tuesday night as the national team won over Colombia with a penalty shootout, to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 hosted by Russia. There were a few critics bitter about the victory, though, and among them is retired player Diego Maradona.

It was a victory not unlike the upset pulled off by hosts Russia against Spain earlier last week, when the Russian team won a ticket to the next round by penalty kicks. This time, however, critics like Diego Maradona and Colombia captain Radamel Falcao are giving the credit to referee Mark Geiger.

Wikimedia Commons/Кирилл Венедиктов English footballer Jordan Pickford on 28 June 2018, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match between England and Belgium.

"Today I saw a monumental robbery on the pitch, a fatal mistake for a whole country," Maradona told Venezuela-based channel Telesur, as quoted by Sky Sports. He continued to question the American referee's decision that led to the penalty kick shootout, and eventually to England's win.

"Here's a gentleman who decides, a referee who, if you Google him, shouldn't be given a match of this magnitude," Maradona said, going on to criticize Pierluigi Collina, head of FIFA's referee committee, for assigning Geiger to the match.

Colombia captain Falcao likewise criticized the officiating on Tuesday night. "This situation was undermining us," he said, via BBC.

"The referee disturbed us a lot, in the 50-50 plays, he always made the calls in favour of England," Falcao accused the American referee, adding that when the situation was in doubt, the ruling would always work out to England's benefit.

Maradona's statements were roundly condemned by FIFA, with the league saying that it "strongly rebukes" the comments Maradona made about England's Tuesday win. The world football body added that the FIFA ambassador's speculations were "entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded," as quoted by ESPN.

"FIFA is extremely sorry to read such declarations from a player who has written the history of our game," FIFA said in a statement.