World Cup 2026: US-Mexico-Canada Bid Wins as Host

In about eight years, the U.S, Mexico and Canada will be uniting to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world: the FIFA World Cup 2026. With the joint North American bid winning the vote to host the prestigious competition, football fans are now wondering if this could be an opportunity to mend the strained relationships between the three countries.

At the FIFA association member vote that was held in Moscow on Wednesday, June 13, the bloc of three countries won the right to host the 2026 World Cup, according to CNN. It was a comfortable win over their bid rival, Morocco, as well.

2018 United Bid Committee / Canada Soccer / Federación Mexicana de Fúbol Asociación / U.S. Soccer Canada, Mexico and the United States have been granted the honor of hosting the FIFA World Cup for 2026, winning the right to host the event over rival candidate Morocco.

It will also be the first time in the history of the World Cup that the duty of hosting the sporting spectacle will be shared by three host countries, a coalition that was announced back in April of last year. Even as tensions between Mexico, Canada and the U.S. have risen since then, the so-called "United bid" has survived all the challenges it has faced so far.

Criticisms range from worsening relationships and trade friction between the three countries as well as fears that the United bid will price tickets for the World Cup way out of reach. The loose coalition weathered all these to win by 69 votes for the right to host the event, the vast majority of which will be held within the country.

Sixty games will be hosted in the U.S., while Mexico and Canada will be hosting ten games each. Venues are now being considered, with New York being considered to host the final.

"Thank you for the incredible privilege," Carlos Cordeiro, the president of U.S. Soccer, said in his acceptance speech for the right to host the 2026 World Cup.

Wikimedia Commons / Bobak With its 92,000 seating capacity, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, california is currently being considered as one of the potential venues for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

"Football today is the only victor," he added, as quoted by The Guardian.

In the joint announcement the United bid posted on their website, Steven Reed, President of Canada Soccer and Decio De Maria, the President of the Federación Mexicana de Fúbol Asociación for Mexico, joined Cordeiro in confirming the winning bid to football fans, especially those in North America.

"Yes, you had a major impact! Your enthusiasm—not just for your own teams, but for teams from all over the world—helped us demonstrate to FIFA and football federations across the globe that we will be able to deliver the absolute best experience for players and fans in 2026," their statement read.

The three bid presidents added that for the next eight years, they will be working together as one football family to prepare 2026 for football fans and supporters. They closed the statement with a promise to look forward to hosting "the greatest celebration of football the world has ever seen!"